(Bloomberg) -- On alert for bad news with prices in free fall, equity investors have started to view a lot of normally obscure data as evidence the Federal Reserve is wrong when it says the economy is strong.

Among them are mentions of “weak demand” this earnings season, which rose to the highest since the second quarter of 2020, according to Bank of America. Another report showed traffic to stores flagging. Earnings may be up, but analysts are cutting 2022 profit estimates. A few consumer-oriented companies have warned of delayed orders or behavior usually seen in downturns.

While none of it proves a recession is at hand, data like these are stoking the dismal sentiment that has pushed the S&P 500 down for five straight weeks, with the index on Monday plunging another 3.2% to the lowest in over a year. Selling that began weeks ago in pandemic-era darlings has spread to more robust companies like megcap tech stalwarts Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The Nasdaq 100 sank another 4% to start the week, wiping out all its gains since November 2020.

“It feels like the market is leaning into the worst-case outcomes,” Meera Pandit, a global market strategist on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Insights Strategy Team, said on Bloomberg TV. “Risks on the horizon are materializing and the market is trying to price that in. There’s a whole lot of uncertainty.”

The larger reasons for worry are well-known at this point: the Federal Reserve has become more restrictive as it attempts to subdue inflation, while the war in Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China damp demand and further snarl supply-chains. And recession warnings have, of course, been bubbling for months. But it’s in these micro messages within various corners of the market that investors are sniffing out signs the economy is starting to weaken.

An analysis by Bank of America suggests that earnings-call mentions indicate a sharp drop in business conditions, with the spread between “better” or “strong” versus “worse” or “weaker” falling to the lowest level since the second quarter of 2020. Companies’ optimism also fell quarter-over-quarter, though it remains above the historical average, strategists including Savita Subramanian wrote in a note titled “‘Death by paper cuts’ begins.” Ratios of good and bad guidance and earnings revisions kept by the bank have also dropped to the lowest since that period, adding to recession concerns, Subramanian said.

All year long, investors have clung to still-strong earnings as one reason for optimism, but analysts have reduced 2022 forecasts for two weeks in a row now, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Though the downgrade is small, at less than $1, not since June 2020 have they lowered estimates by a longer stretch.

“Rising estimates and price targets are emblematic of bull markets, and when numbers and targets are coming down, we’re clearly in (at best) a deep correction or (at worst) a bear market,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. He added that the “silver lining” is that “we can’t bottom convincingly until stocks stop going down on estimate/target cuts. The latter process has finally started. Now we just need stocks to stabilize as the Street further reduces estimates/targets.”

To be sure, these signs of slowdowns might be exactly what the Fed is hoping for. The central bank is, after all, looking to slow growth via its interest-rate hikes, just not so much that it causes a severe contraction. Chair Jerome Powell said last week that nothing suggested the economy is close or vulnerable to a recession.

J.P. Morgan’s Pandit says it’s not clear how the market’s biggest strains will play out for the economy. The war in Ukraine is having an impact on food and energy prices, though the effects from China could be more “neutral,” she said, since Covid cases can come down. But “the Fed’s soft-ish landing is not a foregone conclusion,” she added.

Many are watching how the American consumer is behaving, and some trends there are also worrying. Inflation might finally be keeping them away from stores, with retail foot traffic falling nearly 11% in the last week of April versus levels recorded a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Americans are also buying less stuff. GMM Nonstick Coatings, a supplier to cookware and bakeware brands like Calphalon, Pyrex and KitchenAid, is seeing clients delay orders, Ravin Gandhi, the company’s CEO, said on Bloomberg Television last week. Maybe that’s because people need fewer stay-at-home items, but it’s still a troubling sign, he said.

“We’re seeing air pockets, where people suddenly just stop ordering for 30 days, 40 days with very little explanation,” Gandhi said in the interview. “And honestly, the last time I saw patterns like that was around 2008, 2009. And I hope we don’t get there, but it’s quite troubling to me right now.” The consumer is stretched tremendously, he said, and he’s witnessing a lot of recession-denial. But “the market is telling us it’s time to have a little acceptance.”

Meanwhile, high-frequency activity indicators tracked by James Rossiter at TD Securities are “screaming ‘slowdown’ across the board.” A daily global demand tracker kept by the company has slipped into negative territory for the first time this year, as have its hard-data surprise indexes across major economies, he wrote in a note. “We expect consensus forecasts to deteriorate across major economies in the coming months as consumers pull back in the face of high inflation,” he said.

Ultimately, the only way to bring down inflation is to hit consumer spending, says David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management, especially considering that the Fed has no control over supply issues.

Spika’s best-case scenario is that the central bank moves very quickly and pushes the economy into a short and shallow recession sooner rather than later. “To the extent that companies are already seeing weak demand doesn’t really surprise me,” he said by phone. “We’re not going to be able to avoid recession if we want to have a meaningful impact on inflation. It just isn’t in the cards.”

