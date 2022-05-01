(Bloomberg) -- Unprecedented heat waves, which are putting lives, crops and power supply at risk in India, are set to continue in the northwestern and central areas until Monday, according to the official weather forecaster.

Maximum temperatures in some parts of the country touched 46 degree Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely in some areas until May 4, according to the statement.

Some parts of the country clocked record high average temperatures for the month of March and heat waves in April. The weather condition will exacerbate India’s power crisis as demand for air conditioners surges at a time when power plants are facing acute coal shortages.

Some states have been cutting off power supplies for as long as eight hours in a day. Heat waves could also delay wheat harvests, hurt output of fruits and vegetables, and hamper industrial activities.

India is likely to get some respite from June with the arrival of the monsoon. The country is forecast to receive normal showers for a fourth year during the June-September rainy season. Good and timely rain is vital for India’s agricultural sector, the main source of livelihood for about 60% of its population and which accounts for 18% of the economy.

