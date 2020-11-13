(Bloomberg) -- An attack in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region left scores of civilians dead, Amnesty International said.

The killings of “likely hundreds of people” took place in the town of May Cadera on Nov. 9, the London-based human-rights organization said in a statement Thursday. Ethiopian government forces have been battling fighters in the region loyal to Tigray’s ruling party since Nov. 4.

“We have confirmed the massacre of a very large number of civilians, who appear to have been day laborers in no way involved in the ongoing military offensive,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s director for east and southern Africa. “This is a horrific tragedy whose true extent only time will tell as communication in Tigray remains shutdown.”

Amnesty said that it was unable to confirm who was responsible for the killings, but cited witnesses who blamed forces loyal to the region’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael denied his forces were involved. “We cannot have such an act in Tigray,” he said by phone Friday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, didn’t answer calls seeking comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.