(Bloomberg) -- Five years ago, Saudi Arabia launched Vision 2030, an aspirational program with economic diversification at its heart. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may be bullish on the Vision’s performance, but reality suggests the program has fallen short of its targets, Bloomberg Economics’ scorecard shows. Relative to its 2020 goals, the economy has regressed on most metrics -- including the unemployment rate and foreign direct investment.

