Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported fiscal second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that fell short of estimates amid an uptick in provisions for credit losses.

Net income rose to $2.26 billion in the three months ending Apr. 30, compared to $2.18 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank earned $1.70 per share. On average, analysts were expecting $1.74 in adjusted earnings per share.

Scotia set aside $873 million in the latest quarter for losses that could go bad, compared to $688 million in the fiscal first quarter and $534 million a year earlier. Provisions were driven higher partly as a result of accounting for acquisitions that closed in the latest quarter. On an adjusted basis, provisions hit $722 million from $688 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted profit in the bank's core Canadian division inched up four per cent year-over-year to $1.06 billion. Scotia attributed the higher profit to loan and deposit growth, as well as recent acquisitions.

The lender’s international banking division saw adjusted profit jump 15 per cent in the latest quarter to $787 million, driven in part by loan growth in Pacific Alliance countries.

Meanwhile, profit in Scotia’s global banking and markets division slid six per cent to $420 million.

"The bank continues to make steady progress in the execution of its strategy, completing previously announced acquisitions in Peru and the Dominican Republic and announcing the divestiture of El Salvador," said CEO Brian Porter in a release. "Our sharper geographic focus, improved business mix and progress in digital banking position the bank well for the future."