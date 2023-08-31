Scotiabank announces senior executive changes including new oversight for Tangerine

Scotiabank announced a raft of changes in its senior executive ranks, including a new head for the group overseeing its Tangerine online banking business and a new chief human resources officer.

The moves follow the appointment of Scott Thomson, former chief executive of heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc., as chief executive of the bank in February.

Scotiabank announced it has hired former ING executive Aris Bogdaneris as group head, digital transformation, Tangerine, marketing and analytics.

Bogdaneris will be responsible for overseeing the bank's Tangerine business, which was owned by ING before it was acquired by Scotiabank in 2012, as well as global marketing, customer insights, data and analytics and real estate.

The bank also said Barb Mason, group head and chief human resources officer (CHRO) will retire at the end of 2023. She will be replaced by RBC executive Jenny Poulos who becomes deputy CHRO, effective Oct. 2, and CHRO, effective Dec. 4.

Scotiabank said chief risk officer Phil Thomas has also been promoted to add the title of group head.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.