Scotiabank has tapped Francisco Aristeguieta to lead its International Banking business starting next month as Ignacio "Nacho" Deschamps departs the position.

Aristeguieta is set to take on the executive role starting May 1, Scotiabank said Monday.

Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Scotiabank, said Aristeguieta’s 30 years of global banking experience with Citigroup and State Street will “help drive engagement” and serve customers in international markets.

“As we look to refresh our strategy this year, Francisco will be a strong complement to our leadership team and will play a central role in helping us deliver long-term profitable and sustainable growth for our shareholders,” Thompson said in a written statement.

Deschamps is leaving the organization after seven years.

Thompson thanked him for leading the bank’s international group through a pandemic and helping digitize operations, while Deschamps said working with his team was a “tremendous privilege” and wished the executive team future success.

Researchers from Barclays said Monday that the move represents Thompson “(putting) his stamp on the bank” after taking Brian Porter’s old job earlier this year.

“The changing of the guard continues at Scotia,” a Monday Barclays brief said.

“This move underscores our belief that new CEO Scott Thomson is reviewing the bank’s Latin American operations and that very little, aside from Mexico, is exempt from scrutiny. We would not be surprised to see additional changes as Mr. Thomson puts his stamp on the bank and we look forward to the public release of his strategic review, which we anticipate could come as soon as this fall.”

The researchers added that Aristeguieta’s resume is “impressive,” and said “we believe that he will be additive to the organization.”