Scotiabank has launched the First Home Savings Account (FHSA), making it the latest Canadian bank to offer the new banking option geared to help Canadians enter the red-hot housing market.

The federal government created the FHSA to address housing affordability challenges, combining elements of the Registered Retirement Savings Plan as well as the Tax-Free Savings Account.

Banks could start offering FHSAs as of April 1, but most did not make it available right away.

Scotiabank announced Wednesday that the account is now available.

"We know home affordability is a big issue on the minds of Canadians,” Kingsley Chak, the senior vice president of retail deposits, savings, and investments at Scotiabank, said in a news release. “The FHSA unlocks tremendous value and flexibility for those looking to save for a down payment toward their first home.”

Through the FHSA, prospective homebuyers can contribute up to $8,000 each year up to a lifetime limit of $40,000, Scotiabank’s news release said.

Canadian banks that have made the new account available to customers have seen high levels of demand.

RBC released data this month on demand for the FHSA, saying tens of thousands of accounts have been opened since April, mostly by people under the age of 45.

National Bank told BNNBloomberg.ca earlier this month that demand had surpassed expectations and most account holders are in their 30s.

Equitable Bank started offering the account last month, while TD, BMO and CIBC have promised the accounts will be on offer later this year.

A previous version of this story said Scotiabank was the third Canadian bank to offer the FHSA. BNN Bloomberg has updated the story to reflect that EQ Bank started offering the account on July 19.