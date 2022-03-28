Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expanding its share buyback plan by 50 per cent.

The bank said in a release Monday morning that the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) approved its amended normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 36 million common shares, up from the 24 million that it originally targeted when it announced the buyback in November.

Scotia, like other lenders, was quick to announce plans to repurchase its shares after OSFI ended its pandemic-era ban on buybacks and dividend hikes on Nov. 4.

Scotia said Monday that it has thus far repurchased 20.2 million shares under its normal course issuer bid.