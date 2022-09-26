(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter is stepping down and handing the reins to Finning International Inc. CEO Scott Thomson, a rare selection of an outside executive to run one of Canada’s largest banks.

Thomson, 52, will become Scotiabank’s president on Dec. 1 before taking the helm on Feb. 1, the Toronto-based bank said Monday. Thomson has been a Scotiabank board member since 2016.

As CEO, Porter overhauled the bank’s Latin America-focused international business and pulled off major acquisitions in its wealth management business. The selection of Thomson as his successor ends his tenure with another surprise twist.

While there are rare exceptions, Canada’s banks usually pick their CEOs from inside their executive teams, and the current heads Canada’s other five large lenders spent much of their careers inside those banks before rising to the top job.

Thomson will retire from Finning on Nov. 15. The company, based in Vancouver, sells, finances and services equipment from Caterpillar Inc.

Porter’s main task after taking over Scotiabank was reorganizing its sprawling international business by pulling it out of markets such as South Korea, Dubai and Puerto Rico, where it was either underperforming or saw little long-term value, and doubling down in countries where it had thrived, such as Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Porter, 64, also transformed Scotiabank’s wealth-management business from a relative weak position among its peers into a sizable player with the acquisitions of MD Financial and Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. for a combined C$3.5 billion.

The sudden changes in the company’s business mix at times made it difficult for analysts to predict earnings and for investors to value the company, weighing on its shares. Scotiabank’s stock has risen 9.2% since Porter became CEO in November 2013, the worst performance among Canada’s six largest banks in that time.

Porter said in an interview with Bloomberg in December that the work to reposition the international division was largely done and that the market would see the benefits over this year.

