(Bloomberg) -- With Bank of Nova Scotia poised to formally unveil a new strategy, analysts and investors are expecting executives to focus on how to wring more profit out of its businesses in Mexico and Canada.

The Toronto-based bank has lagged behind its rivals in share-price performance for a decade amid disappointing returns in its Latin America operations. Last year it shocked Canada’s financial industry by tapping an outsider — Scott Thomson, a board member and former chief executive officer of industrial equipment firm Finning International Inc. — to lead the company.

Thomson and his management team — which includes newly appointed heads of Canadian banking, the international division and wealth management — are set to address analysts and investors during a daylong presentation at Scotiabank’s headquarters Wednesday.

Canada’s third-largest lender by total assets now ranks fourth by market capitalization after slipping behind Bank of Montreal last year. It’s the Canadian lender with the biggest international footprint, but in recent years it’s pared back investments in smaller Latin American countries while devoting more resources to Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Yet Scotiabank’s international returns have remained underwhelming, and many observers are now expecting a pivot to the north.

“I expect they will talk a lot about Mexico,” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Mike Rizvanovic said in an interview, noting that the bank’s operation there, which already has a better return on equity, enjoys the advantage of strong trade ties to the US and Canada. “Scott really likes that business and he’s mentioned Nafta a few times.”

Carl De Souza, senior vice president and head of Canadian banking at DBRS Morningstar, said the plan in Mexico “will likely focus on growing the bank’s commercial- and wealth-banking businesses” by tapping into industries that benefit from the country’s business links with the US and Canada.

In comments earlier this year, Thomson pledged to be straightforward with Scotiabank’s stakeholders about where the company has stumbled and suggested that the Colombian business in particular needs to be fixed. He hasn’t ruled out divestitures, though analysts don’t expect an announcement on that front Wednesday.

Canada Plans

As for the company’s Canadian franchise, De Souza said he expects Scotiabank to continue to be “more selective with their clients,” turning away from a volume-based strategy and pursuing more profitable growth.

Amid higher costs of funding, the lender has made a deliberate effort to bring in more deposits over the past year — they’re up 9% from a year earlier, it said in late November. And on the other side of the ledger, it has pumped the brakes on mortgage growth, reducing its portfolio of Canadian home loans by 4% to C$271.4 billion ($200 billion), De Souza noted.

“They’re looking for customers that they can cross-sell to,” he said, adding that one source of that could come from the company’s online bank, Tangerine. “I think they’re very bullish on Tangerine. They’re going to focus on how they can not only grow their deposits to that channel, but also some of the other products, such as mutual funds.”

Still, with every bank competing for a larger share of each client’s money, standing out from the pack won’t be easy, Rizvanovic said.

“When you come out saying, ‘I want to take market share and core deposits,’ then you need a really compelling way of doing so,” he said.

Veritas Investment Research analyst Nigel D’Souza said he’d like to see more clarity on Scotiabank’s wealth business, including details of how the company’s 2018 acquisitions of MD Financial Management and Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. have performed.

D’Souza said he doesn’t believe investors expect major cost reductions — it already announced plans in October to cut 3% of staff and take restructuring charges, in line with similar moves at other Canadian banks — or a dramatic change in direction.

“If Scotiabank is able to provide a credible plan for improving its domestic banking franchise and improving the ROE in its international banking practice,” he said, “that would be positively received.”

