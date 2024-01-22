Bank of Nova Scotia’s global head of fixed income sales Dan Tecimer is departing the Canadian lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Toronto-based Tecimer, who is a managing director, is wrapping up his career at the bank after decades at the firm, said the people, who asked not to be named before a public announcement. His departure comes days after Andrew Halton, a trader of government-guaranteed securities known as Canada Mortgage Bonds, left the company, the people added.

A representative for Scotiabank didn’t reply to requests for comment. Tecimer and Halton didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The pair is the latest to leave or retire from the Canadian lender’s credit desk in recent months. Scotiabank’s head of asset-backed securities trading, Chris Thomas, retired after 42 years at bank, Bloomberg News reported in October.

The Canadian lender has beefed up its leveraged finance and collateralized loan obligations business, however, with multiple hires in 2023.

Separately, Paul Scurfield will become Scotiabank’s head of global capital markets on Aug. 1, Bloomberg News reported last week. It’s an expanded role for Scurfield to his current responsibilities as managing director and global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities, as Pruyn Haskins, the lender’s current head of equities prepares to depart at the end of July.