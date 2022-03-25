Bank of Nova Scotia hired Royal Bank of Canada’s Sasson Darwish as global head of software investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Darwish, who’s based in New York, is set to join Toronto-based Scotiabank in June, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the move.

Darwish, most recently a managing director at RBC, oversaw infrastructure software, artificial intelligence, internet of things and digital media transactions, as well as the firm’s coverage of clients in Israel, his LinkedIn profile shows. He worked on transactions including Apollo Global Management Inc.’s acquisition of a majority stake in Verizon Communications Inc.’s media unit as well as the sale of Yahoo’s Edgecast to Limelight Networks Inc.

Another RBC technology banker, David Mulliken, also resigned for a role at Scotiabank, where he’ll be a managing director, one of the people said. Mulliken, based in San Francisco, focused on security and infrastructure software deals at Toronto-based RBC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for RBC declined to comment, and Scotiabank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.