(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia’s productivity is showing signs of improvement after being hurt by an acquisition spree. The gain came even as Scotiabank posted quarterly results that missed analysts’ estimates with higher loan-loss provisions than expected.

Scotiabank spent about C$7 billion ($5.2 billion) on five deals last year, including buying a 68% stake in a Chilean lender and acquiring Canadian money managers Jarislowsky Fraser and MD Financial Management -- transactions that came with costs. Scotiabank’s productivity ratio -- or expenses as a percentage of revenue -- may be turning a corner after rising steadily in the company’s busiest year for acquisitions, with the measure improving to 51.8% in the fiscal second quarter from 54.9% in the previous three months.

Scotiabank has been focusing its international expansion on four Latin American countries: Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile. That paid off in the second quarter, with the international-banking division posting earnings of C$769 million, up 3.2% from a year earlier and the best performance among the lender’s three main segments.

Despite Scotiabank’s unique international footprint, Canadian banking remains the largest division. Earnings from the domestic division rose 3% to C$1.05 billion, the Toronto-based lender said in a statement Tuesday.

After Scotiabank’s first-quarter earnings were hurt by a surge in provisions for credit losses -- a trend seen across the Canadian banks during that period -- the trend continued as provisions totaled C$873 million in the second quarter, up from C$688 million in the previous three months and C$534 million a year earlier.

Scotiabank shares rose 3.7% this year through Monday, the second worst performance among Canada’s large lenders and lagging behind the 10% return for Canada’s eight-company S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Net income for the three months through April 30 rose 3.8% to C$2.26 billion, or C$1.73 a share, from C$2.18 billion, or C$1.70, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings totaled C$1.70 a share, missing the C$1.74-a-share estimate of 13 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

