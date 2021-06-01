20h ago
Scotiabank’s Canadian Business Helps Firm Top Earnings Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent investments in its Canadian business are paying off as lending helped fiscal second-quarter profit top analysts’ estimates.
- Profit in Scotiabank’s Canadian banking unit rose 94% to C$927 million ($769 million) in the three months through April, helped by mortgages and business loans.
Key Insights
- Canada’s biggest banks have dramatically reduced or even released some of their provisions for potentially souring loans, and Scotiabank was no exception. The lender set aside C$496 million in provisions for credit losses. Analysts estimated C$710.2 million in set-asides.
- Controlling costs also has been a focus for the bank, and it showed continued progress on that front in the second quarter. Non-interest expenses fell 7.4% to C$4.04 billion.
- Scotiabank is showing progress in bringing back its Latin America-focused international unit. Profit from the business more than doubled to C$507 million in the fiscal second quarter, following an 18% drop in the unit’s earnings in the previous three months.
Market Reaction
- Scotiabank shares have gained 18% this year, compared with a 22% advance for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.
- Net income rose 85% to C$2.46 billion, or C$1.88 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$1.90 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76, on average.
