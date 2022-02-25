Bank of Nova Scotia will allow workers to come back to the majority of its Canadian offices on a voluntary basis on March 14, with a 10-week, phased return starting on April 11.

Most employees will return on a hybrid basis, with different groups deciding which activities to conduct remotely or in person, according to an emailed statement from Barb Mason, chief human resources officer at the Toronto-based bank.

“We believe that by combining the best aspects of the physical and virtual workplaces, we will have a more collaborative workplace culture that allows us to better deliver for our customers while retaining and attracting top talent,” Mason said.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said last week that it plans to bring domestic staff who have been working remotely back to the office starting March 21. U.S. staffers started to return on a voluntary basis on Jan. 28, with a formal return date of Feb. 28.

In November, Scotiabank announced a plan to start a phased return for headquarters employees still working remotely by Jan. 17, only to cancel the initiative less than a month later as COVID-19’s omicron variant spread.

National Bank of Canada has said it will allow its offices to be filled to 50 per cent of capacity starting Feb. 28 at the latest, and will adapt its hybrid model more broadly in April.