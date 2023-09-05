(Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s semi-autonomous government is considering banning the sale of single-use vapes as part of a crackdown on the use of disposable electronic cigarettes.

“I hear too often about how common vaping is among our young people,” First Minister Humza Yousaf told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh on Tuesday, as he set out his government’s agenda.

“In the next year, we will take action to reduce vaping and particularly amongst children,” he said. “The government will also consult on curbing the sale of disposable single-use vapes, including consulting on an outright ban.”

As many as 26 million disposable vapes were consumed and thrown away in Scotland in the last year, of which an estimated 10% were littered and more than half were incorrectly disposed of, according to a Scottish government report in June.

Figures from NHS Digital, a UK government health agency, published last year showed that 9% of 11 to 15 year-olds used e-cigarettes in 2021, a rise from 6% in 2018.

