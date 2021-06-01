(Bloomberg) -- Scotland will keep a swathe of the country under tighter coronavirus restrictions because of concern about the number of cases of the variant first identified in India.

Edinburgh, the capital, will remain in the current level rather than seeing a further easing of some rules on household mixing and on businesses on June 7 as planned, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. Glasgow, the biggest city, will drop to the same level as Edinburgh after a surge in cases had kept restrictions there for longer.

The decision by the Scottish government comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers whether to go ahead with a full lifting of measures in England on June 21. Some scientists are warning that sticking to the timetable could risk a further wave of infections.

Sturgeon said that taking a cautious approach now will enable Scotland to resume its path of easing restrictions at a later date. She said about three-quarters of Scotland’s adult population now has had at least one vaccine dose, though that more people need a second shot to ensure protection.

