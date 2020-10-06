(Bloomberg) -- Scotland is not considering a temporary lockdown to tackle the surge in cases of coronavirus and is looking at measures that will balance the need to keep the economy open.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at her daily press conference there are also no plans to shut schools apart from the usual October break. Her government in Edinburgh will consider any changes to current rules without the need for a so-called “circuit breaker” to stop infections spreading.

”In many ways, this is probably the most difficult decision point we’ve faced so far,” Sturgeon said on Tuesday. “There’s no magic formula.”

