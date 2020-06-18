(Bloomberg) --

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced another easing of coronavirus restrictions, though stopped short of allowing pubs, cafes and restaurants to reopen amid fears they could become hot-spots for a resurgence in cases of Covid-19.

Scotland will move to the second stage of the government’s four-phase plan for ending the current lockdown during the next week, Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh on Thursday. While some retailers will be allowed to reopen on July 2, pubs, gyms and restaurants will stay closed until the government has carried out further research, she said.

The latest easing of rules means people will now be able to meet in larger groups outside while some businesses and offices will now be able to gradually reopen. Opposition leaders in the Scottish Parliament said the government should be doing more to revive the flagging economy. Non-essential stores reopened in England this week and people are allowed to move more freely around the country.

“Our progress so far is because of lockdown,” Sturgeon said. “There is a real risk that the virus could increase again. Frustration leading to a premature lifting of rules is our biggest risk right now.”

Scotland’s economy contracted 2.3% in the first quarter and the unemployment rate is the highest of all four U.K. nations. The reality is likely to be worse, Sturgeon has warned, saying the U.K. government’s job-retention programs are masking the depth of the crisis.

The pro-independence administration in Edinburgh earlier this week intensified its calls for Westminster to reverse its “deplorable” decision not to seek an extension to Brexit negotiations, arguing that the U.K.’s economy must be allowed to recover from the impact of coronavirus first.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland rose to almost 18,100 on Thursday, with more than 2,460 fatalities. Separate figures, which include deaths that are suspected of being related to the illness, last week showed the number of deaths from the pandemic at 3,911.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.