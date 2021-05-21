(Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s largest city will remain in a higher level of virus restrictions for at least another week because of a surge in cases of the Indian variant, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

“We don’t think we have turned the corner in Glasgow, but we are confident the interventions will get the virus back under control,” she said at a news briefing. That means people from different households are still unable to meet inside different homes or visit pubs indoors, while those limits were lifted for much of the rest of Scotland this week.

Across Scotland no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. There was “no room for complacency,” though, as Scotland’s “R” number of how the virus spreads was now back over 1, the level at which infections start to increase more rapidly, Sturgeon said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.