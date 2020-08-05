(Bloomberg) --

Scotland’s government reimposed lockdown restrictions on Aberdeen, the country’s oil hub, after a spike in new coronavirus cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Local restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings between households, along with the closing of both indoor and outdoor hospitality, were introduced in the northeastern city with immediate effect, Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

“This shows what can happen if we let our guard drop and it should serve as a warning to all of us,” the Scottish leader said. “The risk of an even more significant outbreak is very real, which is why we have to take the decisive action we’ve announced today.'’

Aberdeen has seen a surge in confirmed cases in recent days, with 54 people testing positive in the last week. The reintroduction of restrictions is expected to last for a week, though could be extended for longer, Sturgeon said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.