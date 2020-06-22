(Bloomberg) --

Scotland’s government would consider taking stakes in companies to save them from going out of business if needed, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The semi-autonomous administration would look at the move as an extension of its “interventionist approach” to reviving Scotland’s economy, she told reporters in Edinburgh on Monday.

“We are absolutely open to doing this if it makes strategic sense,” Sturgeon said. “In principle we are open to doing that.”

The First Minister’s comments came after an independent panel, led by former Tesco Bank boss Benny Higgins, published a report into how to repair the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The report, commissioned by ministers in April, includes 25 recommendations to stimulate economic growth and called for a jobs guarantee for the under-25s in order to avoid the “long-term scarring” of a generation.

Scotland’s economy contracted 2.3% in the first quarter and the unemployment rate is now the highest of all four U.K. nations. The reality is likely to be worse, Sturgeon has warned, arguing that the U.K. government’s job-retention programs are masking the real depth of the crisis.

“If we come out of this crisis thinking we can just pick up where we left off pre-crisis, we’ll be making a big mistake,” Sturgeon said. “We need to look at new ways of doing things differently and make sure we take advantage of new opportunities.”

Scotland’s government, which is responsible for health, education and other parts of the economy, will respond to the independent panel’s recommendations by the end of July, Sturgeon said.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that he was looking at “imaginative ways” of helping the economy, after being asked about a similar idea.

