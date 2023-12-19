(Bloomberg) -- Scotland plans to increase the taxes on higher earners to raise an estimated £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) and plug a hole in its budget.

The semi-autonomous government in Edinburgh, which is responsible for such things as education, health and transportation, aims to freeze the threshold for the 42% higher tax rate, meaning more taxpayers will fall into that category. It’s also introducing a new 45% rate for people earning between £75,000 and £125,140, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison told the Scottish Parliament. The top rate of tax, meanwhile, will rise to 48% from 47%.

Scots earning more than about £28,000 a year already pay more tax than those living in England. The Scottish National Party-led administration says that helps fund social aid for poorer residents and to maintain benefits including free university tuition for Scottish students and free medical prescriptions.

The pro-independence government is also seeking to pay for a series of spending commitments on areas including public sector pay, the health service and a planned freeze of council tax rates.

The Scottish budget is funded mainly through annual funding from the UK government, known as the Scottish block grant, as well as devolved tax revenues. The shortfall has widened to more than £1.5 billion from about £1 billion originally, the Times reported on Dec. 13, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The tax proposals still must be approved by lawmakers in Edinburgh, meaning there’s a risk some SNP members could vote against them. SNP leader Humza Yousaf’s tax and spending plans have come under fire from within his own party, with senior lawmakers including Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing having warned that the plans risk sending the wrong message to investors and risking the long-term health of the Scottish economy.

