(Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government will publish a draft independence bill in the coming months as it seeks to capitalize on growing support for breaking away from the rest of the U.K.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh that the legislation will set out the proposed terms and timing of a referendum, as well as the question that people will be asked. She will then “make the case for Scotland to become an independent country and we will seek a clear endorsement of Scotland’s right to choose our own future.”

Sturgeon has pledged to hold a second independence referendum ever since Britain decided to withdraw from the European Union -- a move Scotland opposed -- but the U.K. government has refused to sanction one. She will aim to increase the pressure in May when elections are held for the Scottish Parliament, with her Scottish National Party way ahead in the polls.

Polls also show growing support for Scotland seceding from the 313-year-old union with England. The latest survey by Panelbase published on Aug. 19 showed 55% of Scots back full autonomy, the highest ever, and compared with 45% when they voted in a referendum six years ago.

