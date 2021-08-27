(Bloomberg) -- Scotland reported a record number of daily coronavirus infections after restrictions were lifted and schools reopened.

There were 6,835 cases in the past 24 hours, more than at any time since the pandemic began and twice the number a week ago. That also was a reflection of a record number of tests carried out, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at a briefing on Friday. One third of new cases in Scotland are among those people who are vaccinated, she said.

The numbers don’t bode well for the rest of the U.K. as the bulk of school pupils in England prepare to return early next month. Most restrictions on social distancing, mass gatherings including concerts and soccer matches and pubs and restaurants have been lifted across the U.K.

The administration in Edinburgh is monitoring the potential pressure on the health service as it tries to catch up with a backlog of treatment. Sturgeon said vaccinations had shown they offered enough protection to avoid serious illness in most cases, though there were 479 people in the hospital with Covid compared with 312 a week ago.

Sturgeon urged people to stay vigilant, meet outdoors and continue to minimize physical contact where possible. She said, though, there were no plans for a circuit-breaker lockdown.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.