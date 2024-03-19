(Bloomberg) -- Scotland is unlikely to reach its 2030 climate goals as the required acceleration in emissions cuts isn’t credible, according to the UK’s Climate Change Committee.

That looming failure comes despite Scotland being at the forefront of the UK’s push into wind power. Indeed, the committee acknowledges the country is on track to meet targets for offshore wind — and electric vehicle charging points — but government delays in publishing a Climate Change Plan have hobbled efforts to meet other goals, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Most key indicators of progress — such as tree planting, peatland restoration and heat pump installations — are off track, the committee said. Scotland missed its annual emissions reduction target in 2021, the eighth miss in 12 years. Progress is lagging behind across a number of sectors from buildings and transport to agriculture.

“Scotland has laudable ambitions to decarbonize, but it isn’t enough to set a target; the government must act,” said Piers Forster, interim chair of the committee.

Scotland is home to nine out of the top 10 onshore wind farms in the UK, and three of the top 10 offshore facilities, according to the Power Plants Database. While the country is on course to deliver its targeted 8 to 11 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the committee said Scotland is slightly off track for meeting its goal of 20 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity.

