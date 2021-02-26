(Bloomberg) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions are at stake as an increasingly toxic dispute with her predecessor escalated ahead of his planned appearance at a parliamentary inquiry on Friday.

Alex Salmond is due to give evidence to a group of lawmakers after he accused Sturgeon’s government of a politically motivated campaign to remove him from public life over allegations he sexually assaulted women while in office. Salmond was acquitted by a court last year after a judge earlier had ruled that the way the government had investigated the claims had been unlawful.

The spat heated up this week after the Scottish Parliament published documents from Salmond before revising some of what was released after concerns from the public prosecution service. Sturgeon says her former mentor’s claims of a conspiracy are untrue and that she is ready to face the inquiry next Wednesday to answer questions on the mistakes that were made.

Sturgeon rebuffed suggestions by the opposition Conservatives on Thursday that there was a cover up and that Scotland’s parliament and judiciary should not be “sacrificed at the altar of the ego of one man.” “What is poisoning our democratic institutions is politicians standing up and hurling abuse without a shred of evidence,” she told the legislature in Edinburgh.

The public falling out between the two most prominent faces of Scotland’s independence movement comes just weeks before a local election that could be critical to the future of the U.K. Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party are seeking a renewed mandate to put pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over another referendum on breaking away from the rest of the U.K.

An opinion poll published on Thursday showed the SNP is on track for a majority. The survey by Ipsos MORI forecast the party would win 72 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament, though the pollster warned the inquiry into the handling of harassment complaints against Salmond is starting to register with the electorate. Support for Scottish independence declined to 52%.

The problem for Sturgeon and her party is that she is very much the face of Scottish politics and the push for independence. The outcome of the inquiry -- and a separate one into whether she mislead parliament over a meeting with Salmond -- could put pressure on her to resign if she’s found to have broken the ministerial code, which Salmond alleges and she denies.

“This sorry affair, isn’t just damaging her reputation, it is damaging the integrity of those institutions which it is her job to protect,” said Ruth Davidson, the Conservative leader in the Scottish Parliament. “Is saving your own skin worth all the damage you’re doing?”

