(Bloomberg) -- An independent Scotland would transition to its own currency overseen by a new central bank, according to the latest Scottish government paper designed to build the case for breaking away from the rest of the UK.

Scotland would also seek to rejoin the European Union, improve energy security and implement an immigration policy that could boost the working population, the Scottish National Party administration said in its blueprint for the economy.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is trying to boost her push for independence by setting out what Europe’s newest nation state might look like. While she is pushing for a referendum in October next year, the UK government is refusing to grant her wish. Sturgeon is pursuing her plan in the Supreme Court, citing what she calls Scotland’s democratic right; the country was withdrawn from the EU despite voting in favor of Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

With the UK in turmoil over its budget plans and facing the prospect of another change of prime minister, Scotland’s future has been in the shadows of late. But polls show the SNP remains the dominant political force north of the English border, meaning it’s an issue that won’t go away.

Sturgeon faces pressure from within her party to come good on her promise to give Scotland another referendum on leaving its 315-year-old union with England and Wales. In the meantime, her government is laying out its starting point for negotiations on independence.

During the last referendum campaign -- when Scots voted 55% to 45% to remain in the UK in 2014 -- the question of currency, continuing EU membership and the proportion of Scotland’s debt loomed large.

The latest plan is to retain the pound until a new central bank decides the time is right to transition to a new Scottish currency, based on economic conditions rather than a fixed timetable. A previous paper looked at the performance of Scotland’s economy, and the government in Edinburgh said that a future publication will set out the country’s potential relationship with the EU.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.