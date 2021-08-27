(Bloomberg) -- Scotland could potentially hold another referendum on breaking away from the rest of the U.K. if support for a new vote rises consistently to 60%, Politico reported, citing Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

Backing for holding a referendum would have to be sustained at that level “over a reasonably long period,” Jack told the political news website. It follows comments by Michael Gove, the minister responsible for union issues, that a vote could happen if there’s “settled will” for one.

The U.K. government has previously said now is not the time for another vote on Scottish autonomy and that the focus should be on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

While support for Scottish independence rose above 50% for much of the pandemic, more recent polls have shown a relatively even split between supporters and opponents of independence.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to lay out her plan for government next week after her Scottish National Party prevailed in May elections. She said she wants to hold a new referendum in the first half of the new Scottish parliamentary term, most likely in 2023.

The SNP last week reached a cooperation agreement with the pro-independence Scottish Green Party, which gives her a clear majority in the Scottish legislature. Calling another referendum, though, requires the consent of the London government based on the previous one in 2014. Scots voted 55% to 45% to remain in the U.K. in that ballot.

