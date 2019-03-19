Scott Gottlieb Says FDA May Need to Pull Nicotine Pods From Market

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency may need to pull pod-based nicotine products off the market as the agency combats a surge in teen vaping.

Gottlieb said he had a “difficult” meeting last week with representatives of Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc. Altria has taken a $12.8 billion stake in Juul, which makes an e-cigarette device that has become popular with teens.

The FDA “is going to have to very carefully calculate its action against the entire category of pod-based products,” Gottlieb said Tuesday at the Brookings Institution in Washington. If the vaping products are pulled from the market, the FDA could allow the companies to resume selling them after a review.

“All the dramatic gains we’ve made reducing smoking in this country, particularly among youth, will be reversed by these products,” said Gottlieb.

The FDA is concerned that Altria’s decision to take a $12.8 billion stake in Juul contradicts commitments both companies previously made to address what health officials have called an epidemic of youth vaping. Both companies have said their devices are intended for adults who are trying to quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

Shares of Altria fell as much as 3.7 percent to $55.16 in New York, the biggest drop since January.

Gottlieb, 46, said on March 5 that he was resigning, ending a tenure where he approved a flood of drugs and pushed for sharp curbs on e-cigarettes. On Tuesday, he said April 5 will be his last day in the post.

