(Bloomberg) -- Scottish judges held off on ruling on a case brought by opponents of a no-deal Brexit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson complies with a law requiring he reach an agreement with the European Union on leaving or postponing the country’s departure.

The three-person panel, led by Judge Colin Sutherland, didn’t set a date for the next hearing when releasing their decision in Edinburgh Monday. The opponents are seeking a continuation to ensure that Johnson accepts an extension from the EU if it’s offered. They’re not disputing that he has complied with the letter of the law by sending a request last week, but they’re now arguing that he’s not complied with its spirit.

Johnson will try again to put his Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament in a bid to show the EU that he has the support to get the divorce agreement ratified. But that puts him on a potential collision course with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who could decide not to allow a vote because MPs already considered the issue on Saturday.

The Benn Act requires Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit if he hasn’t reached a deal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Elser in London at celser@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Elser at celser@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.