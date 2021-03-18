(Bloomberg) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled parliament when giving evidence to a committee investigating her government’s mishandling of harassment complaints against her predecessor, Alex Salmond, Sky News and other British media reported.

The cross-party inquiry, which will publish its findings on March 23, found that Sturgeon gave an inaccurate account of what happened when she gave evidence earlier this month, the broadcaster said, without saying where it got the information. The decision by the Scottish Parliamentary committee was reached by a majority vote, Sky said.

Significantly, the lawmakers didn’t conclude that she knowingly misled parliament, Sky said. A breach of the ministerial code of that nature normally would be a resignation matter. A second, independent inquiry by a former Irish director of public prosecutions is looking into whether Sturgeon broke the code.

The Scottish Parliament said the Harassment Committee was still finalizing its report and would make no comment ahead of its publication.

A spokesperson for the first minister said the reports of the committee’s findings were the result of a “partisan and selective briefing” after opposition members had “prejudged” her. “The first minister told the truth to the committee in eight hours of evidence, and stands by that evidence,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Key Election

The verdict could have a major impact on Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party coming just weeks before local elections. Opinion polls are already showing a slip in support for the SNP as the increasingly acrimonious dispute between Sturgeon and Salmond, the two figureheads of the Scottish independence movement, takes its toll.

The Opinium survey for Sky News published earlier today gave the SNP a 22 percentage-point lead over the Conservatives. That would translate into 64 seats in the Edinburgh legislature, it said, one short of the majority the party is seeking to exert pressure on the British government to grant another referendum on independence.

Salmond told lawmakers on Feb. 26 there was collusion at the top of the Scottish establishment to purge him from public life and accused the government of a failure of leadership. He was acquitted by a court last year of sexual assault against women. A judge earlier had ruled that the way the government had investigated the claims had been unlawful.

Sturgeon appeared at the committee on March 3 and rejected claims of a conspiracy. “It’s absurd to suggest that anyone acted with malice or as part of a plot,” she said.

