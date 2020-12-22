(Bloomberg) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologized for breaking her government’s coronavirus rules when she removed her face mask in a public place, the BBC reported.

The Scottish National Party leader temporarily took off the covering while attending a wake for a government official, the broadcaster said on its website following a report in the Sun newspaper. “This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry,” Sturgeon told the BBC. “I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses.”

Sturgeon, who is pushing for another referendum on Scottish independence, has won public support for her handling of the pandemic compared with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Her party is currently ahead in the polls before a critical local election in May that may help determine whether she gets a vote on breaking away from the rest of the U.K.

