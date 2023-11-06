(Bloomberg) -- Good morning. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, the flagship fund of investment firm Baillie Gifford, said most of the private company holdings it reassessed this year lost value. A small number of private firms managed to raise capital, with some easing short-term liquidity pressures, the company said.

Scottish Mortgage kept its interim dividend unchanged from last year and said market scepticism around the performance and valuation of its private assets is “misplaced.”

Key Business News

Ryanair Holdings Plc will pay out a dividend of €400 million and plans to hand over about a quarter of its annual profit to shareholder as Europe’s biggest discount airline benefits from growing traffic. At the same time, it cautioned that a significantly higher fuel bill and delays with deliveries of Boeing Co. aircraft are having adverse effects.

Britain’s leading business groups are calling on Jeremy Hunt to unlock investment with a mixture of tax cuts, improvements to the UK power grid and policies to address skills shortages when he unveils a package of economic measures later this month.

The UK is to mandate annual North Sea oil and gas licencing rounds under plans to be announced this week, as part of efforts by the government to give certainty to investors and reduce reliance on “hostile foreign regimes.”

Britain is probably already in a recession after soaring interest rates and rising unemployment turned households more cautious about spending, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics.

Markets Today’s Take

Transactions in the UK property market are languishing so much this year that more homebuilders have been throwing in freebies to help push sales through. While that might have entice a few buyers, anything short of much cheaper mortgages won't move the needle much for many prospective first-time homeowners. With Bloomberg Economics saying the UK is probably already in a recession, we're not heading into a better environment unless home prices really start coming down and affordability improves markedly.

We'll get a better read on the housing market on Thursday, when the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors releases its October survey. This report is among the most forward-looking indicators for the sector and it will be the first one conducted entirely after the Bank of England unexpectedly held interest rates in September. That pause will at least have helped give homebuyers the degree of certainty that while rates will stay high for a long time, they're unlikely to go any higher for now.

— Sofia Horta e Costa

What’s Next?

Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc, Metro Bank Holdings Plc, and Persimmon Plc are due to report results tomorrow. Another one to watch will be co-working company IWG Plc, which is widely expected to benefit as rival WeWork struggles.

