(Bloomberg) -- Police in Scotland arrested a second man as part of an ongoing investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

The unidentified 71-year-old was released without charge pending further investigation after being taken into custody and questioned earlier on Tuesday, Police Scotland said in a statement. His arrest came less than two weeks after officers arrested Peter Murrell, the husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, in connection with the investigation.

Murrell, 58, who quit as the party’s chief executive, was arrested on April 6 as part of the probe into whether £600,000 ($750,000) of donations to the SNP for independence campaigning were used for other purposes. He was released without charge pending further investigation after 11 hours in custody.

