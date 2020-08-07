(Bloomberg) --

A Scottish Premier League soccer match between Aberdeen and Saint Johnstone this weekend has been called off after players ignored coronavirus lockdown rules caught Covid-19.

Aberdeen players “blatantly broke the rules” when they spent time at a bar in the city, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told reporters on Friday. Their actions, which are “completely unacceptable,” resulted in two players catching the virus and another six having to go into quarantine, she said.

“When a football club ends up with players infected with Covid-19 -- not through bad luck, but through clear breaches of the rules -- we cannot take even a small risk that they then spread the infection to other parts of the country,” she said. “I’m trying to be diplomatic here, but I’m pretty furious.”

Scotland’s semi-autonomous government this week reimposed lockdown rules in Aberdeen, the country’s oil hub, in an effort to contain a spike of more than 100 coronavirus infections linked to some pubs in the city.

