(Bloomberg) -- Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader credited with turning around the party’s fortunes in Scotland, resigned and dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hopes of winning a general election.

She announced her decision in a letter to her party chairman published on her Twitter account.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May’s government only won the 2017 election because of Davidson’s campaigning in Scotland that delivered 13 seats for the party and clipped the wings of the pro-independence Scottish nationalists.

While she has made no secret of her differences with Johnson, Davidson was seen as crucial to the Tories’ plans to hold together the U.K. in any future referendum on Scottish independence. Brexit has increased calls for a break away and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is demanding another vote.

An assured media performer, Davidson managed to reach out beyond traditional Conservative voters to rebuild support for the party in Scotland.

Davidson opposed Johnson during the campaign for the Tory leadership and has criticized him since he became prime minister over his refusal to rule out a no-deal Brexit, and also for firing Scottish Secretary David Mundell and replacing him with an English -- rather than Scottish -- member of Parliament.

A leading advocate for staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum, she repeatedly clashed with Johnson in a TV debate days before the vote, accusing him of misleading voters. Scotland overwhelmingly voted to stay in the European Union in the Brexit referendum.

--With assistance from Jessica Shankleman.

To contact the reporters on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Rodney Jefferson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.