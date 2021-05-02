(Bloomberg) -- Scottish Conservative Party Leader Douglas Ross said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson should quit if he’s found to have broken the rules over the funding of refurbishments to his official residence.

Johnson is under investigation over who paid for the works to his apartment and when, and whether those payments were declared in the proper way. He’s insisted there’s been no wrongdoing and that he met the costs himself. Asked whether the premier should quit if he’s found to have broken the ministerial code, Ross on Sunday told BBC News, “Of course.”

“I think people should expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land,” Ross told the “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday. “It’s right that we look to have serious questions answered.”

