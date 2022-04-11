(Bloomberg) -- About half of Ukraine’s land area needs to be checked for explosives left by Russian forces, highlighting the challenges farmers in the agriculture powerhouse face in planting crops at a crucial time in the season.

The roughly 300,000 square kilometers (116,000 square miles) that needs to be scoured “is almost half the size of our country,” Oleh Bondar, the head of the pyrotechnical and de-mining division at the State Emergency Service, said during a video briefing on Monday. Authorities said Russia has used cluster munitions which scatter thousands of explosive elements over large areas.

Farmers in Ukraine -- a major supplier of corn, sunflower oil and wheat -- are struggling to plant spring crops because of the war and threat of mines, as well as a lack of fuel and fertilizers. That’s led to expectations of a huge drop in harvests this year. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently warned that Russian forces are striking grain and fuel storage sites in the country, which gets about 40% of its gross domestic product from exports like commodities.

While most land-mine contamination is in areas which were occupied by Russian troops, other places are also threatened as result of missile attacks and air raids. Ukraine is currently disabling between 2,000 and 6,000 explosives a day, Bondar said.

The Kharkiv region is particularly suffering as Russian forces continue attacks on the country’s second-largest city using cluster munitions fired from multiple rocket systems, he said. A special remote land-mining system called “Agriculture” that sprays explosives over vast fields is being used in the area, he said.

With Russian troops having retreated from the areas surrounding Kyiv and some northeastern areas, the main de-mining efforts are now west and east of the country’s capital as well as in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions that are major corn-growing areas.

Ukraine may plant about 70% of the spring crop area this year, though that could expand to 80% if de-mining in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions is completed in the coming weeks, the Agriculture ministry estimates. Ukraine’s corn, sunflower-seed and wheat harvests are expected to slump by around 40% this year, according to the country’s grain association.

