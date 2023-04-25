(Bloomberg) -- Climate goals should be stripped from the Bank of England’s remit to remove any distractions from its focus on inflation and financial stability, according to one of the architects of UK central bank independence.

Ed Balls, an adviser to former Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown when the Labour Party made the bank independent in 1997, said it “doesn’t make any sense” to give the BOE a role for which it has no tools. In the same House of Lords committee meeting, ex-Conservative Chancellor George Osborne agreed with Balls — in effect criticizing current Tory premier Rishi Sunak.

“It concerns me, the idea that you start to throw into the mix objectives which aren’t really affected sensibly by the instrument the bank has – which is interest rates,” Balls, who opposed Osborne as Labour’s shadow chancellor from 2011 to 2015, told the Lords’ economic affairs committee on Tuesday.

BOE Distracted From Crisis by Climate Goal, Two Ex-Officials Say

Sunak, who was then chancellor, added the goal of supporting the government’s net zero ambition to the BOE’s monetary and financial policy remits in 2021. The bank has since come under attack for failing to prevent double-digit inflation, with some critics arguing it was distracted by such policy “baubles.”

Balls said there is value in doing climate stress tests on commercial banks to ensure they are resilient to financial risks posed by global warming.

“But the government has got to be clear that meeting an objective like climate change and reducing emissions is a matter for fiscal policy, regulatory policy and the government,” he said.

Osborne said that while he respected “the desire to get all arms of the British state trying to deal with the challenge of climate change, I don’t think it’s necessary to single out that objective.” He added that it was “a good exercise every few years to simplify these things.”

The former politicians’ comments were made to a House of Lords’ inquiry into the independence of the BOE. Paul Tucker, a former BOE deputy governor, and John Vickers, a former BOE chief economist, have suggested that net zero has been a distraction.

Both Osborne and Balls were relatively supportive of the BOE’s efforts to tackle inflation, despite the surge in prices. Osborne said “all central banks” had been slow off the mark and Balls argued that the BOE, as first mover and with later sharp increases, had demonstrated that its policy reaction works well.

Osborne said the combination of quantitative easing and “loose fiscal policy” in the pandemic “contributed to inflationary problems” but that the real culprit was the US. He also said that having four deputy governors at the BOE is too many, and that they should be arranged into “some sort of hierarchy.”

