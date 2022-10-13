(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury isn’t planning to pursue changes to the Bank of England’s money-printing program that would have saved the taxpayer billions of pounds but sparked alarm among bank executives.

A plan to scrap the interest paid on some deposits held by commercial lenders at the Bank of England is not under “active consideration” a spokesperson for the Treasury said in an email. The proposal would have acted as “an additional tax on banks” and “risks damaging the UK’s fiscal credibility, and none of the euro area, US, Canada or Japan have deployed tiered interest rates when rates are positive.”

The plan was touted by some economists as potentially saving more than £10 billion ($11.1 billion) a year, based on calculations with the benchmark interest rate at 2.5%. The issue has risen up the agenda because the government will soon be making payments to high street banks due to the way the BOE’s quantitative easing mechanism operates.

As part of the £895 billion QE program, an equivalent amount of reserves -- deposits held by commercial lenders at the BOE -- were created. The central bank pays interest on those, a cost that was initially more than covered by income earned on government bonds bought by the BOE with the money it created.

That equation has changed now that interest rates are rising, prompting the government to consider a revamp.

The decision will relieve the banking industry, which had criticized the move as a stealth tax. Targeting the £450 billion of reserves would slash UK commercial bank profits by 25%, Jonathan Pierce, a banking analyst at Numis in London, has said.

At £10 billion a year, the loss of income would be more than the banking industry payments in corporation tax, the bank surcharge and bank levy in 2021 combined, according to figures from PWC and UK Finance.

The Financial Times reported the news earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.