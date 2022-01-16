‘Scream’ Reboot Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ After Four Weeks at No. 1

(Bloomberg) -- The horror reboot “Scream” unseated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the U.S. and Canadian box office, knocking off the film that’s become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, with more than $1.6 billion in ticket sales globally in four weeks of release.

“Scream,” a new picture in a franchise that began about 25 years ago, brought in about $30.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend, according to Comscore Inc. That beat Boxoffice Pro’s $29.8 million forecast for the film from ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount Pictures. Sony Group’s “No Way Home,” meanwhile, generated $20.8 million, compared with a forecast of $19.9 million.

Don’t be surprised if “Scream” or “No Way Home” top the box office in the U.S. and Canada in the final weekends of the month. Most remaining new films opening in theaters before February will get limited releases, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Scream” brings back original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette in a revival directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. It’s about a new killer who targets teenagers in the town of Woodsboro and also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner and Mason Gooding. About three-quarters of critics recommended the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Hollywood is aiming to make 2022 a comeback year, with big movies making their debuts exclusively in cinemas after studios dabbled last year with simultaneous releases in theaters and on streaming services. But with surging Covid cases and a light first-quarter slate, it’s unlikely U.S. and Canadian theaters will approach the $11.4 billion in box-office receipts generated in 2019. Bloomberg Intelligence now forecasts about $8 billion in receipts in the two countries this year, which would be almost double that of 2021.

Some of the films generating the most buzz today were made for streaming services, including Netflix Inc.’s “Don’t Look Up.” The climate-change satire is already among the service’s most popular films.

