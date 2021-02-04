(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the Screen Actors Guild -- after it threatened to expel him -- was greeted with a two-word response from the union.

“Thank you,” said President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White, who lead the organization known as SAG-AFTRA.

Last month, the guild’s board voted to find probable cause of a violation of its constitution by Trump, citing his role allegedly inciting the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. It ordered the case to be heard by SAG-AFTRA’s disciplinary committee, with possible penalties ranging from a reprimand to expulsion from the group.

Trump sent a letter to Carteris that was obtained by Fox News, saying his response to the threat was “Who cares!” and that he was immediately resigning from the union.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as ‘Home Alone 2,’ ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, ‘The Apprentice’ -- to name just a few!” Trump wrote in the letter, which was posted to the SAG-AFTRA website. “You have done nothing for me.”

As an actress, Carteris is best known for playing Andrea Zuckerman in “Beverly Hills, 90210” during the 1990s.

