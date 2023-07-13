(Bloomberg) -- The Screen Actors Guild, which represents some 160,000 performers, announced a walkout Thursday after failing to reach a new labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix. The Writers Guild of America, meanwhile has been on strike since May 2. SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks at a press conference in Los Angeles.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.