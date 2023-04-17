(Bloomberg) -- The Writers Guild of America West, which represents TV and movie scribes, voted to authorize a strike against the Hollywood studios that employ them as they seek a new contract.

Almost 98% of members who voted approved a walkout, the union said Monday in an emailed statement. Over 9,200 ballots were cast, about 79% of the members eligible to vote. It was a record for both number of voters and the percentage who support a strike.

“Our membership has spoken,” the union said. “You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.”

The guild said it would continue to negotiate with the studios. The current contract ends May 1.

The writers are seeking higher pay and changes to contracts that will keep them up to date with the dramatic ways in which the industry has changed in recent years.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ typically commit to fewer episodes of series than TV networks did in their heyday. Shows are often sold to streaming services exclusively for years, eliminating the global syndication revenue that could often lead to giant payouts for hit programs.

