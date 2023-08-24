(Bloomberg) -- The Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike with major Hollywood studios since May 2, said the latest offer from the media companies doesn’t go far enough on issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and access to viewer data on streaming services.

In a note to members on Thursday, the guild said that while the studios have made some concessions on artificial intelligence, they refuse to craft rules regarding how the writers’ work could be used to teach AI programs to write scripts.

Though the studios have said they would allow six guild staff members limited access to data on streaming viewership, individual writers won’t be told how well their shows are doing or receive payment based on the information. The writers have been seeking greater compensation from streaming services, particularly for programs that are successful.

“The companies’ counteroffer is neither nothing, nor nearly enough,” the guild, which counts some 11,500 writers as members, said in its statement. “We will continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures.”

The writers resumed talks on Aug. 11 with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents employers such as Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. The alliance said on Tuesday that it made a comprehensive proposal to the guild that included the highest wage increase in 35 years.

Twin strikes by the writers and the Screen Actors Guild, which initiated its own work stoppage last month, have shut down a great deal of film and TV work globally.

