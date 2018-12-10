(Bloomberg) -- E.W. Scripps Co. plans to relaunch the Court TV network, returning a well-known brand to viewers more than a decade after the original version morphed into a reality television channel.

Scripps said its Katz Networks unit bought the Court TV intellectual property and library from AT&T Inc.’s Turner Broadcasting for an undisclosed amount, and plans to reboot it in May. Turner transformed the earlier iteration of Court TV into truTV in 2008.

While the old Court TV was a cable channel, the new version will also be broadcast over the air and has local-station distribution deals with Scripps as well as with Tribune Media Co. and Univision Communications Inc., Scripps said in a statement Monday. Court TV will reach more than 50 percent of U.S. homes at launch and will be carried in 25 percent of cable homes, Scripps said.

“Today, while consumer interest in the real-life drama of true-crime programming is at an all-time high, there is no dedicated daily court coverage on television,” Jonathan Katz, chief executive officer of Katz Networks, said in the statement. “We expect the new Court TV to fill that void on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top.”

Much like its earlier iteration, the new network will be dedicated to around-the-clock coverage and analysis of prominent trials, Scripps said. Original Court TV anchor Vinnie Politan, a former prosecutor who lately has been a TV host in Atlanta, will be the lead anchor. Former Court TV producers John Alleva and Scott Tufts will be vice presidents and managing editors.

Court TV, founded in 1991 by lawyer and journalist Steven Brill, gained pop-culture currency in its early years with coverage of trials including those of O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers and Casey Anthony. Turner sought to broaden its appeal with the 2008 repositioning as truTV, first adding reality shows to daytime court coverage and then shifting entirely to comedy-focused reality.

