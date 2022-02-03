(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s J. Morgan Rutman resigned from the hedge fund firm’s board of directors, citing what he described as governance failures including excessive compensation awarded to Chief Executive Officer James Levin.

Rutman, in a Feb. 2 resignation letter attached to a regulatory filing late Thursday, assailed the board’s decision to give Levin a pay package that a consultant had warned would “almost certainly exceed $100 million” for 2021 “and may very well approach $200 million.”

Rutman called the award “staggering,” asserting that it was made without giving enough consideration to whether it was in line with Levin’s performance and comparable to the pay of other industry CEOs.

Sculptor, the firm previously known as Och-Ziff, said in the filing that Rutman’s letter is “filled with significant factual inaccuracies, material omissions and baseless assertions that present a misleading view of board governance.”

