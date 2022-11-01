Sculptor CEO Levin Says He Wants Feud With Och to End

(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin said he’s had enough.

The 39-year-old declared he wants his former boss Dan Och to “end this feud he continues to pursue” after Och brought up a “personal issue” from Levin’s past in a court filing last week.

Och, 61, didn’t specify in the document what the issue was, and his spokesman declined to elaborate on the filing, but the billionaire said that it was a reason why he had “concerns about elevating Mr. Levin to the role of CEO” in 2017.

Levin said in a statement Tuesday that in 2002, when he was 19, he was “falsely accused of sexual misconduct” at Harvard University. “Unlike some of these situations, the allegation did not involve the question of consent – rather, the alleged conduct did not occur.”

He said he brought the matter to the attention of the firm and its directors in 2015, and that after a review, he “received unconditional support, including from Och,” who was then CEO.

It’s the latest twist in a fight that began five years ago when Och abruptly reversed a plan to make Levin head of the New York-based investment firm, at the time called Och-Ziff Capital Management.

The dispute, which has led to an utter breakdown in relations between the two men who once had a close bond, spilled into the courts this year. Och and four former executives sued Sculptor, focusing on Levin’s 2021 pay, which they described as an “absurd award” of $144.8 million.

Och, in addition to the “personal” matter, said in the court filing last week that he feared Levin “would place his own interests ahead of the stockholders.”

Levin detailed in the statement his view of the unfolding events.

“My relationship with Och changed in late 2017 when he became extremely angry with me,” Levin said.

In the wake of the firm’s settlement with regulators over a bribery scandal in Africa, Levin supported efforts “to restructure the firm’s governance and finances in ways that would have resulted in Och ceding his unilateral control of the firm,” according to the statement.

As part of the settlement, the Securities and Exchange Commission personally sanctioned Och.

Och exited the company in 2019 a billionaire, and focused on his family office Willoughby Capital. Levin eventually became CEO of Sculptor in April 2021.

Sculptor’s stock has fallen 49.4% this year. It rose 1.8% on Tuesday to $10.80.

